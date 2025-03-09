Library Accepting VolunTEEN Applications

The Salina Public Library is accepting applications for its Summer 2025 VolunTEEN program, inviting enthusiastic teens aged 13-18 to contribute their time and skills during the bustling summer months.

The VolunTEEN program offers teen participants the opportunity to assist with various library tasks, including organizing and shelving books, supporting children’s events, managing the library book drop, and undertaking other assigned duties. Through their involvement, teens will gain valuable job skills, understand workplace values, and make a meaningful impact in their community.

Eligibility Criteria:

Ages 13-18

Ability to commit to a minimum of 16 volunteer hours during the summer

Parental or guardian permission

Reliable transportation to and from the library

Applications for the Summer 2025 session are open until March 31. Interested teens are encouraged to apply promptly to secure a spot in the program.

Additionally, participants in the VolunTEEN program can apply for the Joe McKenzie Youth Scholarship awarded by the Friends of Salina Public Library. Eligible high school seniors may receive scholarships ranging from $500 to $1,500, with applications available every February.

For more information or to apply, please visit the Salina Public Library’s website at salinapubliclibrary.org/summer-volunteen or call 785-825-4624.