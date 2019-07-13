Salina, KS

Liberty’s O’Neal Named CIF Coach of the Year

Pat StrathmanJuly 13, 2019

Heron O’Neal dreamed of bringing a Champions Indoor Football Northern Conference Championship to Salina.

After succeeding, he’s been honored by the CIF.

The head coach of the Salina Liberty was named CIF Coach of the Year. The Liberty finished the regular season with an 8-4 mark, sharing the Northern Division title with the Omaha Beef.

Salina squared off with Omaha in the Northern Conference Championship, edging the Beef 44-42 to advance to Champions Bowl V. The Liberty face the Duke City Gladiators in Albuquerque, New Mexico Saturday evening at 7 for the title.

Before the showdown with Omaha, O’Neal signed a two-year contract extension to stay as the head coach until 2022.

