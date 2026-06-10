FD Responds to Over 160 Weather Related Calls

The Salina Fire Department continues to respond to the widespread impacts of the severe weather that moved into Saline County Monday night bringing heavy rain and 113 mph wind.

According to the agency, initially, when the storm entered the county, Salina Fire Department crews were dispatched to numerous motor vehicle crashes on I-70, predominantly involving semi-trucks and other high-profile vehicles impacted by the extreme wind and rapidly changing travel conditions. Several of the occupants in those crashes sustained injuries that were considered serious but non-life threatening.

As the storm moved through the area, the nature of emergency calls quickly shifted. The department began receiving reports of multiple downed and arcing power lines, gas leaks, and possible residential fires.

Due to the sustained high call volume, off-duty Fire Department personnel were requested to return to work and the department also requested mutual aid assistance from Saline County Fire Districts No. 5 and No. 7. coordinated through Saline County Emergency Management.

In the first 36 hours following the storm’s arrival, the department also responded to multiple structure fires. Preliminary findings indicate that most of those fires have been related to storm impacts, including issues associated with damaged power lines and the restoration of electrical service to affected properties.

Between approximately 9:30 Monday night, when the storm struck the county, and 10:00 Wednesday morning, the Salina Fire Department responded to more than 160 requests for service.

The severe weather created a rapidly evolving situation for Salina Fire Department personnel and partner agencies. Since 9:30 Monday night, Fire Department personnel have worked continuously to respond to life safety emergencies, mitigate hazards, and protect property throughout this event they greatly appreciate the assistance of neighboring fire districts and the continued cooperation of the public.

The Salina Fire Department reminds residents to take the following precautions as recovery efforts continue:

Stay away from arcing electrical lines and immediately report them to 911.

Use extreme caution when operating portable generators and never operate a generator inside a residence, garage, or other enclosed space.

Be alert to the possibility of fire hazards when power is restored to properties with storm related damage.

Use caution when traveling in areas with debris, damaged infrastructure, or utility crews working.

Please exercise patience and caution with City of Salina general services and utility crews, as well as the out-of- town and out of-state personnel who are assisting with power restoration efforts in the community.

The Salina Fire Department will continue to coordinate with utility providers, emergency responders, and partner agencies as response and recovery operations continue.

Additional information may be released as investigations and damage assessments continue. The Department encourages the community to check the City of Salina, Saline County and Salina Fire Department social media outlets for additional information such as cooling center locations or public assistance information for non-emergency related questions or situations.