Liberty to Help Student Tackle Cancer

Salina’s Professional indoor football team is planning to help a high school student in his battle to tackle cancer.

On April 26th 2017, Greg Gibson, a student at Salina Central High School, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma – a cancerous bone tumor. During this Saturday’s’ Salina Liberty home game the team will be wearing special edition jerseys which will be auctioned off after the game to benefit the Gibson Family.

The Liberty, in partnership with Salina Regional Health Center, are hosting a media conference at the school on Thursday. The team will introduce their 2018 “Minor Set Back Major Comeback” campaign which will be centered around cancer awareness and highlighting the efforts and achievements of Gibson’s fight with cancer. More details of this weekend’s Liberty home game will be revealed highlighting part of this campaign.

The media event at 10:00 Thursday morning will be open to the public and all members of the community. Businesses and groups are invited to attend.

Cover Photo From Greg Gibson Go Fund Me Page