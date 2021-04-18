Liberty Blast Wyoming, 63-32

Last year, the Champions Indoor Football League announced the addition of an expansion team in the Wyoming Mustangs.

The Salina Liberty loudly introduced themselves.

Quarterback Tyrie Adams scored seven times, the defense was disruptive in the first half, and the Liberty improved to 4-0 following a 63-32 thrashing of Wyoming Saturday night in Gillette.

Salina rushed out to a 42-7 halftime advantage. The defense picked off three passes in the end-zone and sacked the Wyoming’s quarterback four times in the first half. Wyoming finally generated some offense in the second half, but Salina had every answer.

Offensively, the Liberty accumulated 284 yards. Rookie Tyrie Adams completed 17 of 20 passes for 244 and five touchdowns. Adams also rushed for two more touchdowns. Tracy Brooks also had two scores. Ed Smith and Jauhem Byrd each caught two touchdown passes.

Naiquan Thomas led the defense with eight tackles. Travis Taylor and Jake Lattimer combined for three sacks while logging five total tackles each.

The Liberty return to the Tony’s Pizza Events Center Saturday, hosting the unbeaten Sioux City Bandits. Kickoff is at 6:35 pm.