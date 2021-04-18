Salina, KS

Now: 55 °

Currently: Mostly Cloudy

Hi: 63 ° | Lo: 37 °

Liberty Blast Wyoming, 63-32

Pat StrathmanApril 18, 2021

Last year, the Champions Indoor Football League announced the addition of an expansion team in the Wyoming Mustangs.

The Salina Liberty loudly introduced themselves.

Quarterback Tyrie Adams scored seven times, the defense was disruptive in the first half, and the Liberty improved to 4-0 following a 63-32 thrashing of Wyoming Saturday night in Gillette.

Salina rushed out to a 42-7 halftime advantage. The defense picked off three passes in the end-zone and sacked the Wyoming’s quarterback four times in the first half. Wyoming finally generated some offense in the second half, but Salina had every answer.

Offensively, the Liberty accumulated 284 yards. Rookie Tyrie Adams completed 17 of 20 passes for 244 and five touchdowns. Adams also rushed for two more touchdowns. Tracy Brooks also had two scores. Ed Smith and Jauhem Byrd each caught two touchdown passes.

Naiquan Thomas led the defense with eight tackles. Travis Taylor and Jake Lattimer combined for three sacks while logging five total tackles each.

The Liberty return to the Tony’s Pizza Events Center Saturday, hosting the unbeaten Sioux City Bandits. Kickoff is at 6:35 pm.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Salina Liberty Slice Through Omaha Beef to St...

April 11, 2021 4:03 pm

Adams Stars in Liberty CIF Opener vs Force

April 2, 2021 10:58 pm

Salina Liberty Pound Arlington in 2021 Season...

March 28, 2021 10:47 pm

CIF Alters 2021 Liberty Schedule

October 12, 2020 5:52 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Liberty Blast Wyoming, 63-32

Last year, the Champions Indoor Football League announced the addition of an expansion team in the W...

April 18, 2021 Comments

Breeding Cows With Artificial Insem...

Farming News

April 18, 2021

Unseasonable Cold Air Approaching

Top News

April 18, 2021

KWU Baseball tripped up by Tabor

Sports News

April 18, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

FHSU Shotgun Team Wins 7t...
April 17, 2021Comments
Online Poetry Series Cont...
April 17, 2021Comments
Half-Staff Flags to Honor...
April 16, 2021Comments
ATF, Salina Police Offer ...
April 16, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices