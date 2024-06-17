Liberty announce free admission to next home game

The Salina Liberty announced via social media Monday that admission to the team’s June 22nd home game will be free through the Sunflower Summer App.

Any Kansas resident with children aged Kindergarten thru 12th grade will be able to see the Liberty take on the West Texas Desert Hawks free of charge. The game will be played Saturday night, with a 6:30 PM kickoff at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina.

The Liberty are coming off a 37-12 win at Wichita over the weekend, improving Salina’s record to 5-2 overall, and clinching a spot in the Arena Football League Playoffs.

Instructions on how to access the free tickets can be seen below.