Liberty Add More Weapons

The Salina Liberty are excited to announce two new additions to their 2018 roster! The Liberty would like to welcome wide receiver’s Hussien Scott and Julian Stafford

Hussien Scott (Hi-C) is a 5’9” 190-pound wide receiver from Tucson, Arizona. Scott was an all-around great athlete in High School lettering in football, basketball, baseball, and track & field. In Football he earned All-State Honors as a wide receiver and All Conference Honors as a returner. After High School Scott attended Scottsdale Community College before transferring to Western Illinois for his junior and senior seasons. Liberty Head Coach Heron O’Neal said,” Hi-C has rare speed that will take the top off any defense. He runs great routes in addition to being able to run after the catch. He’s a dynamic returner that had 3 returns for touchdowns last season. He’s coming off his rookie season that was cut short due to injury so he might be running under the radar for a few teams, but we are looking for him to rebound and have a big season with the Liberty.”

Julian Stafford is a 5’10” 181-pound wide receiver from Memphis, Tennessee. Stafford attended Sheffield High School before going to college where he had an amazing football career while at Mississippi Valley State University. Stafford’s Senior year he was the leading receiver in the SWAC with 6.1 receptions per game and 94.3 receiving yards per game. Stafford finished an impressive season with 67 receptions for 1037 yards and 9 touchdowns. Stafford was also named First Team All-SWAC. Last year Stafford player for the Nebraska Danger, and is excited to be continuing his indoor football career with the Salina Liberty. Coach Heron O’Neal said, “Stafford is a guy who simply makes plays. He put up good numbers in College and we’re looking for him to be a playmaker for the Liberty this season.”

