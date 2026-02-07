Lenten Art Exhibit Unveiled

Christ Cathedral in Salina unveiled its annual Lenten Art Exhibit opening Friday.

According to the church, four consecutive Sunday-morning Coffee Hour chats, begin this Sunday.

First launched in 2023–24, the cathedral’s annual Lenten Art Exhibit encourages art lovers to experience original work centered around a faith-inspired theme. The theme for the 2026 exhibit is “Holiness In Our Midst,” inviting each artist to interpret and depict holiness as they see it in history or in everyday life. The 12 artists, alpha by last name, with their primary medium for this show, come from eight Ks communities:

Mary Binford-Miller, oil, El Dorado

Cary Brinegar, oil, Salina

Dale Cole, photography, Salina

Terri Horner, sculpture, Great Bend

John Keeling, watercolor, Kansas City

Marcia Kenley, pastel, Overland Park

Charlotte Martin, pastel/charcoal/acrylic, Wichita

Jennifer Schermerhorn, fiber art, Wamego

DeAnna Skedel, eco print with collage, Kansas City

Barbara Waterman-Peters, oil, Topeka

Rodney Wood, oil, Wichita

Ernest Vincent Wood III, oil, Wichita

Of those twelve, three will lead Coffee Hour chats on successive Sundays:

Sunday Feb. 8: K. City-based watercolorist John Keeling, 11:15 a.m. (shown on right)

Sunday, Feb. 15 – Wichita gallery owner and painter Rodney Wood, 11:15 a.m. (on left)

Sunday, Feb. 22 – Salina multi-media artist Cary Brinegar, 11:15 a.m. (lower right)

Sunday, March 1 – Summary chat with Art Show Committee members Steve Hoffman and Debbie Harbin-Wagner, 11:15 a.m.

“Holiness In Our Midst” runs Friday, Feb. 6 to Tuesday, March 31, 2026, with viewing by advance reservation Tuesdays and Wednes-days 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursdays 5 to 6:30 p.m. Docents will be available with the exhibit catalog. The exhibit also can be seen during 10 a.m. Sunday services at Christ Cathedral, 138 S. Eighth Street in downtown Salina. “Holiness” also will be open for Salina’s Feb. 6 and March 6 First Friday Art Walks.

For more information about “Holiness In Our Midst” or to reserve a tour time for your group, contact Christ Cathedral at [email protected] , call 785-827-4440 or visit https://www.facebook.com/christcathedralsalina/ or christcathedralsalina.org .