VIDEO: Lenkiewicz Becomes Mayor

Former Salina Vice Mayor, Greg Lenkiewicz becomes Mayor after Commissioner Bill Longbine completes his Mayoral term.

At the city commission meeting on Monday newly Mayor, Greg Lenkiewicz received the gavel and gave his comments on becoming mayor.

“As I have been reflecting on my service as commissioner for the last three years, I have feelings of gratitude and appreciation to serve the public” said Lenkiewicz.

Lenkiewicz thanked and commended the current commissioners, along with the entire city department for their service.

“It is not about just the person sitting in this particular seat, but about everybody that serves the city. It is a collaborative effort and all the departments are always hard-working. They come in everyday and do their job that is required, so that our city runs as smoothly as possible. It is commendable and it is something that needs to be mentioned more often” said Lenkiewicz.

Lenkiewicz is a graduate from Salina South High and attended Washburn University, receiving a bachelor’s of science degree in criminal justice. He served as an officer for the Salina Police Department from 1996 – 2001.

Former Mayor Bill Longbine gave his remarks after his term.

“I am filled with gratitude serving as the Mayor, which has been a great honor. As I have taken part in groundbreakings and ribbon cuttings this past year, I am convinced there is more development happening in the city right now, than anytime in recent history. I expect more progress and good things to come for the community in the new year” said Longbine.

He thanked the city staff, community leaders, partners, citizens and commissioners, especially Dr. Davis and Mike Hoppock for being “great mentors”. Longbine served as Mayor from January 8, 2024 – January 13, 2025.

Commissioner Mike Hoppock will temporarily serve as acting Mayor and become the vice chairman of the board of commissioners.

Photos by Nicolas Fierro, KSAL News