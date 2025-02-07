Leaving it “Better Than He Found It”

Family, friends, and colleagues gathered to wish Salina City Manager Mike Schrage farewell. Friday was his last day on the job in Salina, and a retirement reception was held.

Schrage resigned at the last meeting of the year in December. He is leaving for a similar position as city manager in Warrensburg, Missouri.

After a crowd gathered, several people spoke. Each Salina City Commissioner speak, agreeing that Schrage is leaving Salina a better place than when he started.

Schrage was instrumental in the revitalization of Downtown Salina, helping to secure STAR Bonds as part of the funding. Among other things the project resulted in the Salina Field House, the Alley bowling center, the Homewood Suites by Hilton five story hotel, the Old Chicago restaurant and bar, and the Garage Automobile Museum. It also included a streetscape project resulting in refurbished streets and new outdoor lighting.

Schrage also played a key role in the largest housing complex in the history of Salina, which is now under construction in south Salina. City Commissioner Bill Longbine quipped that Schrage was successful in getting apartments built, and a hotel torn down down, refeeing to the dilapidated Ambassador Hotel.

Former Salina Airport Authority Executive Director Tim Rogers credited Schrage with being instrumental in securing $69.5 million from the federal government to clean up contamination left by the military when the former Schilling Air Force Base was vacated.

Before his City Manager career in Salina, Schrage held the role of Deputy City Manager for 12.5 years. His previous public sector experience includes 12 years as City Administrator in Smithville, Missouri and 2.5 years in Maysville, Missouri. Mr. Schrage holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from Northeast Missouri State University and obtained a Master’s Degree in Public Administration at Wichita State University.

Deputy City Manager Jacob Wood is now the interim city manager. He will fill the role until a new permanent manager is named.