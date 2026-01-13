Leavenworth Man Arrested after Chase

A high speed pursuit that began on I-70 in Saline County ends in a yard in Bennington.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 37-year-old Shawn Hiatt was taken into custody on Monday morning after he crashed a stolen car into a tree.

The pursuit began just before 11am after deputies were alerted to a stolen Toyota Camry from Hays that was eastbound on the interstate. A deputy followed Hiatt to the Hedville exit and attempted a traffic stop at a gas station. Moments later, Hiatt sped up and headed north on Hedville Road at speeds that reached 120-mph.

At one point he sideswiped another car in attempt to pass the vehicle. The chase ended after he turned east on K-18 Highway and lost control of the Camry in a Bennington neighborhood. Hiatt was taken to the hospital in Salina to have blood drawn and was then taken to jail.

He’s facing multiple traffic violations, plus charges that could include driving without a license, possession of stolen property, fleeing law enforcement, possible DUI and aggravated battery.