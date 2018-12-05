Leading Others to Success

Cadet Kenneth Golden knows what it means to work hard. He knows what it takes to be committed to personal improvement and driven to perform at the highest level. After all, only six high school tuba players in the entire state of Kansas make the state band, an accomplishment Kenneth has achieved two years in a row, and has even been invited to perform with the Kansas Wesleyan University band, a unique and prestigious accomplishment. When speaking with Cadet Golden, however, you may not learn about his natural musical talent or personal achievements. When asked about his extracurricular activities during the three years he has been enrolled in St. John’s, Cadet Golden pauses thoughtfully before adding simply,

“I’m pretty good at band.”

A more extended conversation reveals that it’s humility and not insecurity that underlies Cadet Golden’s demeanor; because Kenneth is confident. He has to be. It takes a self-assured leader to take on the role of Battalion Executive Officer—another critical responsibility in which he succeeds—and another position for which he has a natural inclination toward success.

It has been three years since Kenneth left his aunt Dr. Amy Luedemann-Lazar’s home in Katy, Texas to move to St. John’s Military School.

“Ken has always been well-loved by his teachers,” said Luedemann-Lazar. “And even when he was drawn to classmates who were the opposite of him and would act out, he was a good influence on them and their behavior.”

Realizing her nephew’s innate potential for academic and personal success, Luedemann-Lazar feared he might not have the opportunity to explore that potential if he remained enrolled in his large high school in Katy.

“I worried that Ken needed more structure and a smaller environment where he would be more comfortable trying new things,” said Luedemann-Lazar. “I knew when he was in ninth grade that it was a pivotal time in his life and I wanted to give him the best future possible.”

Luedemann-Lazar’s search for a structured environment with a low student-to-teacher ratio led her to enroll her nephew at St. John’s.

“We knew by sending Ken to St. John’s that he would have structure, mentoring and an opportunity to shine,” said Luedemann-Lazar. “And that he would be more willing to try new things. And he has. Before St. John’s, he would have never tried out for extracurricular band opportunities, but now, he has had so much success.”

Luedemann-Lazar adds that it was also important for her to send her nephew into an environment where he would be influenced by strong male role models.

“I wanted Ken to be surrounded by men who he could see as mentors, and who would praise him when he succeeds. It is so important for young men to receive validation from other men in their lives.”

Leading the School’s Leaders