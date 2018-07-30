Leadership Salina Deadline Approaching

The deadline for applications for the 2018 Leadership Salina program is 5pm, Wednesday, August 1. Applications are available at the Chamber office, 120 W. Ash, or can be downloaded and filled out by clicking on Leadership Salina on the Chamber’s website home page at www.salinakansas.org. Applications can be sent or returned to the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, 120 W. Ash.

Leadership Salina, a program of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Salina Community Foundation, is designed to develop leaders who will have the skills and capacities to move Salina and local organizations and businesses forward. The class will consist of a diverse group of a maximum of 30 individuals from various business, professional, governmental, educational, religious, civic and minority organizations. The program does not discriminate in its enrollment policies on the basis of race, sex or religion. Tuition is $500 per person. A limited number of partial scholarships are available.

The program will begin August 23, and includes six full-day sessions, plus a day at the Kansas Leadership Center in Wichita. Each session will include learning a new leadership skill or capacity and community tour. Graduation is November 14 and will include a celebration of class accomplishments.

Leadership skills included in the program are Learning Styles; Steps to a Performing Community; Wisdom Cycle; Consensus and Collaboration; Vision Process; Facilitation Techniques; Creative Thinking; Listening; Storytelling; and Servant Leadership.

At the conclusion of the program, class members will have the opportunity to use their leadership skills for the direct betterment of the community through a group project or projects, based on their vision for the community. Group members will be responsible for researching their idea(s), determining feasibility, acquiring resources to complete the project, completing the project, and celebrating their accomplishment.