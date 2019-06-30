Leadership Salina Applications Being Accepted

Applications are now being accepted by interested individuals for the 2019 Leadership Salina program sponsored by the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce and Greater Salina Community Foundation. The deadline for applications is Thursday August 1, 2019.

Leadership Salina is designed to develop leaders who will have the skills and capacities to move Salina and local organizations and businesses forward. The class will consist of a diverse group of a maximum of 30 individuals from various businesses, professional, governmental, educational, religious, civic and minority organizations. The program does not discriminate in its enrollment policies on the basis of race, sex or religion. Attendance at all sessions is mandatory. Tuition is $500 per person. A limited number of partial scholarships are available.

This will be the 33nd year of the program. The program will begin August 14 and includes seven full-day sessions, plus a day at the Kansas Leadership Center in Wichita. Each session will include learning a new leadership skill or capacity, a community panel, and community tour. Graduation is November 21st and will include a celebration of class accomplishments.

Leadership Salina equips people with the ability to make long lasting change for the common good. It focuses on leadership being an activity, not a role or position. The curriculum is based on the Kansas Leadership Center Civic Leadership Competencies—Manage Self, Diagnose Situation, Energize Others, and Intervene Skillfully. Through large-group sessions, small group work, peer consulting and individual reflections, participants develop the ability to better harness their leadership potential and make a difference in the community.

At the conclusion of the program, class members will have the opportunity to use their leadership skills for the direct betterment of the community through a group project or projects, based on their vision for the community. Group members will be responsible for researching their idea(s), determining feasibility, acquiring resources to complete the project, completing the project, and celebrating their accomplishment.

“The Leadership Salina program gives individuals an opportunity to develop leadership skills that can be utilized in both their career and civic volunteer opportunities.” stated Eric L. Brown, Chamber President/CEO. “In addition, the program is the best avenue for participants to see an in-depth and behind the scenes look at the Salina community; at the same time, it exposes them to the challenges and opportunities facing our community.”

Persons interested in receiving more information about the program or receiving an application can contact LaCrista Brightbill at the Chamber office, 827-9301 or email [email protected]. Applications are available at the Chamber office, 120 W. Ash, or online on the Chamber’s website homepage at www.salinakansas.org.