Law Enforcement Urging Seat Belt Use

Salina Police are reminding everyone to arrive alive at your Thanksgiving Day festivities – with your seat belt on.

Beginning November 21st through November 30th 2024, the Salina Police Department will join many other law enforcement agencies across the state, including the Kansas Highway Patrol, in the Kansas *THANKGIVING SAFE ARRIVAL traffic enforcement campaign.

Although all Kansas Traffic Laws will be enforced, this extra provision will be actively enforcing our occupant protection laws.

Salina Police will also provide education that serves as a reminder that BUCKLING UP SAVES LIVES.

Don’t be a turkey, buckle up, every trip, every time. It’s your best defense in case of crash.

Do it, if not for you, do it for them.