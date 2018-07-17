Law Enforcement Seeking Sex Offender

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating an accused sex offender.

Jeremy Gabriel Romig has an active Saline County District Court felony arrest warrant with charges of:

three counts of Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child

three counts of Criminal Sodomy

Romig is currently listed on the current list of Salina’s Most Wanted for July.

If you have any information concerning where Romig is call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.