Laura Kelly Plans Salina Event With Bill Graves

A former Kansas Republican Governor who was born and raised in Salina will be back in his hometown, on the eve of the election, stumping for a Democrat who is vying for the state’s highest office he once held.

In the final days leading up to the election Laura Kelly will be making multiple stops across Kansas, with former governors joining her at several locations. Bill Graves is scheduled appear at a meet and greet in Salina with Kelly on Monday, November 5th, from 10am till 11am at Russell’s Restaurant.

Kelly is currently locked in close race with Republican Kris Kobach.

Kelly campaign stops on November 5th include: