Laundry Argument Turns Violent

A man chokeholds his roommate after an argument about laundry.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News, yesterday afternoon a 38-year old male was arguing over laundry with his roommate 53-year old, Jeffery Majors in the 1200 block of Oxford. Police say, Majors pushed the 38-year old male and put him in a chokehold.

During the fight a third roommate at the residence went over to separate Majors and the other male.

Police arrived and arrested Majors without incident after the victim called authorities. Majors is facing charges of domestic battery and criminal damage to property.

The victim’s glasses were broken from the fight and damage was $185.