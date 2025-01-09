Latest Exhibit to Open at The Gallery

Kiersten Dykes takes bones, antlers and other relics and turns them into art. Instead of leaving them to rot back to earth, she cleans, brightens and revives them and uses them to adorn ceramic vessels.

“These shadows of life have now been redefined,” Dykes said.

Dykes’ exhibit “Redefined Relics” will be on display from Jan. 14 to Feb. 14 at The Gallery in Sams Hall of Fine Arts on the Kansas Wesleyan University campus. A reception will be 5–6:30 p.m. Jan. 17.

Dykes’ work encompasses her strong faith, her family of chiropractors and hunters, and a mother who spent her life in creative endeavors.

“My faith is ever-present in my creations, she said. “I believe it brings me closer to my creator and offers a feeble attempt at creating as he creates.”

Dykes has taught two- and three-dimensional and digital art, sculpture and ceramics for 10 years at Smoky Valley High School and Salina Central High School. She is an adjunct instructor at Kansas Wesleyan.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in visual art education from the University of Kansas and a master’s degree from the University of Nebraska–Kearney.

Admission to The Gallery is free and open to the public.