Late Minneapolis Rally Halted

The Minneapolis Lady Lions couldn’t backup their premier win of the year after Tuesday night’s upset at Berean, as Minneapolis fell on Thursday 50-46 to Wichita Home School in the Eli J. Walter Tournament second round.

Minneapolis from the start didn’t bring the same intensity as they did on Tuesday, as the Lady Lions struggled to build separation from the Warriors.

Still, Cameron Cleveland and Courtney Forte would lead MHS in the first to hold a 10-7 lead.

Wichita Home School heated up in the second quarter, though. The Warrior drained numerous 3-pointers and kept the Minneapolis defense off-balanced as Hannah Jenkins made two 3’s in the quarter. The Warriors rallied to grab a 23-20 halftime advantage.

Wichita Homeschool then pulled away in the third quarter, as the Warriors continued to fire away at the Minneapolis defense from beyond the arch. Laura Peffly would nail three 3’s in the period, as the Warriors outscored Minneapolis 17-11 in the stanza, and led 40-31 going to the final quarter.

Trailing by 12 with three minuets remaining, Minneapolis finally started to suffocate Wichita Home School. Both Cleveland and Alayna Cossaart made three combined 3’s in the quarter, but the comeback was too late, as Wichita Home School was able to run out the clock.

Wichita Home School (5-6) was led by Jenkins and Peffly with 15 and 12, each. They’ll play Ell-Saline on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. for the tournament third place game.

Minneapolis (6-7) saw its four-game winning streak snapped. The 50 points allowed on Thursday were the second most that Minneapolis has surrendered this year. Forte finished with 11 points for Minneapolis. Forte also had the H&R “Block of the Game.”

The Nex-Tech Wireless “Player of the Game” is Cleveland, who finished with 21 points for the Lady Lions.

Minneapolis plays in the fifth-place game of the Walter Tournament on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. against Whitewater-Remington. Live coverage is on 92.7 The New Zoo.