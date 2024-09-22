Last Virtual Job Fair of Year

The final Virtual Statewide Job Fair of the year will be this week.

State officials encourage jobseekers and employers searching for talent to take part in the final Virtual Statewide Job Fair of the year, hosted by KANSASWORKS, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 25.

The Virtual Statewide Job Fair portal features helpful information such as a jobseeker training video, a list of participating employers, and channels for attendees to register and log in. Jobseekers are encouraged to dress professionally, as employers might request to engage in a video interview.

Candidates can participate through any digital device. Any individual with a disability may request accommodations by contacting their nearest workforce center at (877) 509-6757 prior to the event.

Registration is required to participate in virtual job fairs, regardless of previous participation. To register, click here.