Salina, KS

Now: 93 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 93 ° | Lo: 68 °

Last Hurrah: Salina Summer Slipping Away

Todd PittengerAugust 12, 2018

A large crowd of over 1,600 people gathered Saturday for the final big swim of the summer at Salina’s Kenwood Cove water park.

Families were able to  enjoy a final big day together in the Summer sun, many of them getting into the pool for free, before kids head back to school beginning this week.

Rocking M Media Salina radio stations Y 93.7, Fm 104.9, News Radio 1150 KSAL, 95.5 The Rock, The New Zoo 92.7, and Real Country 101.7 hosted a listener appreciation party at the venue, and gave away 500 free entry coupons.

The Saturday event was the last big event of the year at Kenwood Cove. After a normal day Sunday, hours at the water park will be drastically cut back.

Here is the schedule for the rest of the season:

  • 8/13 – 8/16 Open Only For Evening Water Walking 6 – 8 PM
  • 8/18 Hours of Operation – 2pm – 7pm
  • 8/19 Hours of Operation – 2pm – 6pm
  • 8/20 Pooch Plunge – 5pm – 8pm

The final event of the season is the Pooch Plunge, on Monday, August 20th.  Adults are invited to bring their dogs for a dip in the pool before it is closed for the season, and cleaned. After closing Sunday August 19th, Kenwood Cove will open one final time Monday evening, August 20th, for a final year-end special event. A Pooch Plunge event is from 5 till 8. Admission is $5 for adults and dogs get in free.

There are a few rules to remember, which include:

* Only owners and their dogs will be allowed in water.
* Owners are limited to two dogs each.
* Children under 16 are not allowed in pool.
* Dogs need proof of vaccination.
* Female dogs in heat are not allowed.
* Keep dogs on a leash while not in the water.
* Owners must clean up after their dogs.
* No dangerous dogs as outlined by the City ordinance passed on August 9, 2004.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Last Hurrah: Salina Summer Slipping...

A large crowd of over 1,600 people gathered Saturday for the final big swim of the summer at Salina'...

August 12, 2018 Comments

93-Year-Old Driver Crashes SUV

Top News

August 12, 2018

Duffy Labors Before Ejection in Los...

Sports News

August 12, 2018

Students Begin Returning to KWU

Kansas News

August 11, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Students Begin Returning ...
August 11, 2018Comments
River Proposal Threatens ...
August 11, 2018Comments
Historic Flight Launch Fr...
August 10, 2018Comments
Altered Traffic Pattern a...
August 10, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH