Last Hurrah: Salina Summer Slipping Away

A large crowd of over 1,600 people gathered Saturday for the final big swim of the summer at Salina’s Kenwood Cove water park.

Families were able to enjoy a final big day together in the Summer sun, many of them getting into the pool for free, before kids head back to school beginning this week.

Rocking M Media Salina radio stations Y 93.7, Fm 104.9, News Radio 1150 KSAL, 95.5 The Rock, The New Zoo 92.7, and Real Country 101.7 hosted a listener appreciation party at the venue, and gave away 500 free entry coupons.

The Saturday event was the last big event of the year at Kenwood Cove. After a normal day Sunday, hours at the water park will be drastically cut back.

Here is the schedule for the rest of the season:

8/13 – 8/16 Open Only For Evening Water Walking 6 – 8 PM

8/18 Hours of Operation – 2pm – 7pm

8/19 Hours of Operation – 2pm – 6pm

8/20 Pooch Plunge – 5pm – 8pm

The final event of the season is the Pooch Plunge, on Monday, August 20th. Adults are invited to bring their dogs for a dip in the pool before it is closed for the season, and cleaned. After closing Sunday August 19th, Kenwood Cove will open one final time Monday evening, August 20th, for a final year-end special event. A Pooch Plunge event is from 5 till 8. Admission is $5 for adults and dogs get in free.

There are a few rules to remember, which include:

* Only owners and their dogs will be allowed in water.

* Owners are limited to two dogs each.

* Children under 16 are not allowed in pool.

* Dogs need proof of vaccination.

* Female dogs in heat are not allowed.

* Keep dogs on a leash while not in the water.

* Owners must clean up after their dogs.

* No dangerous dogs as outlined by the City ordinance passed on August 9, 2004.