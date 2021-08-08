Last Hurrah of Summer

It’s a sure sign summer is winding down. TSalina’s Kenwood Cove water park will soon be closing for the season.

Regular Season Hours at the water park go through this Wednesday, August 11th.

Kenwood Cove will be closed August 12th and 13th due to school being in session. It will be open on August 14th and 15th for its last weekend of the summer.

Kenwood Cove 2021 Stats:

Over 37 people took Lifeguard training classes in order to become certified lifeguards.

More than 200 children attended Swim Lessons in the Learn to Swim program taught at Kenwood Cove!

Over 1,275 season passes were purchased for the 2021 Summer Season.

Over 13,000 passes were purchased in the first two weeks alone.

The final event of the season is the Pooch Plunge, on Monday, August 16th. Adults are invited to bring their dogs for a dip in the pool before it is closed for the season, and cleaned. The Pooch Plunge event is from 5 till 8. Admission is $5 for adults and dogs get in free.

There are a few rules to remember, which include: