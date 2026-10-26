Last Full Week of Advance Voting

With the November election approaching, this is the last full week for voters to cast their ballots early across Kansas including in Saline County.

In-person advance voting is underway, and registered voters who want to avoid Election Day crowds have several opportunities to cast their ballots before Tuesday, Nov. 3rd.

Mail ballots began going out to Saline County voters earlier this month week, and in-office advance voting is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Salina City/County Building, 300 W. Ash St.

Voters will also have a special Saturday opportunity to cast their ballots in person on Oct. 31, when advance voting hours in Salina will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Early in person voting will be at noon Monday, Nov. 2nd.

Registered voters may cast advance ballots at their county election offices or designated satellite voting locations, or they may vote by mail. In-office voting hours can vary by county, depending on the local election office.

Voters casting ballots in person are required to present government-issued identification.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3rd, when polling places across Kansas will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.