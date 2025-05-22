It’s the most anticipated day of school for many Salina and Saline County students. It’s the last day of school.

Students are making summer plans with friends as the 2024 -2025 academic school year wraps up.

Thursday is the last day of classes at Salina USD 305 schools and USD 307 Ell-Saline. USD 306 Southeast of Saline dismissed for the summer Wednesday, while Salina Catholic Schools dismissed last week.

Students and teachers get a couple of months off before returning back to school in August.

The Free Summer Food Programs begin in about a week Free meals will be available for all children ages one through eighteen, with no signup, eligibility or paperwork required. Adults are welcome to eat breakfast for $3.25 and lunch for $5.25.

The Summer Food Program will operate June 2 – July 2, closed June 19.

Breakfast will be served 7:45 a.m. – 8:15 a.m. only at:

● Central High School, 650 E. Crawford St.

● Heusner Elementary, 1300 Norton St.

● Schilling Elementary, 3121 Canterbury Dr.

Lunch will be served:

● Central High School, 650 E. Crawford St. 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

● Schilling Elementary School, 3121 Canterbury Dr. 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

● Salina Fieldhouse, 140 N. 5th St. 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

● Heartland Early Education, 700 Jupiter Ave. 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

● Heusner Elementary School, 1300 Norton St. 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Lunchtime activities, at 12:15 p.m., are provided by the Salina Educators. Book giveaways are courtesy of Salina Area United Way.

Visit www.usd305.com and click on the Summer Food Program banner to view menus, activities and other information.