Largest Ever Bethany Student Group

It’s the largest student group in the history of the school. Bethany College is celebrating its largest new student group, freshmen and transfers, in the 137-year history of the college.

According to Bethany, at the start of fall classes, 363 full-time freshmen and transfer students were enrolled. Last fall, the college also established a record for new students.

“It is exciting to see more and more students want the transformative experience that our faculty, staff, and coaches offer,” said President Will Jones. “We expect to continue to grow our full-time enrollment. We are eager to produce more Bethany graduates; folks who are often known as successful professionals who love God and who love people.”

This fall, there are full-time students from 35 states and 20 countries. The two largest majors represented among freshmen and transfers on campus this year are Biology and Education. At the beginning of classes, 77 percent of freshmen live on campus

“We are growing, thanks to the hard work of the entire Bethany team,” said Matt Pfannenstiel, Dean of Admissions and Financial Aid. “We are excited to begin this fall semester with such success. It is great to be a Bethany Swede!”

Hannah Ferguson, a freshman from Cheney, Kansas, is studying Sports Management this fall. “I chose Bethany College because of the strong academics and successful alumni stories,” said Ms. Ferguson ’22. “I like the student to faculty ratio and the one-on-one help.”

For more information on Bethany’s admissions and scholarship opportunities, visit www.bethanylb.edu.