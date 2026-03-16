Large Fuel Tank Sinks in Area Lake

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is responding to an incident involving a fuel tank on a commercial barge at Tuttle Creek Lake.

According to the agency, the incident occurred Sunday afternoon at approximately 1:45 when a fuel cell holding approximately 1,800 gallons of diesel fuel became submerged in 20 feet of water. High wind and wave action from the lake are suspected to be the cause of the incident. No foul play is suspected.

They have activated theirbemergency response plan and are working closely with the contractor who owns the barge, the National Response Center and the state of Kansas to assess and contain the situation. Response crews and equipment, including a dive team, are deploying to the site to mitigate any potential environmental impact.

The public is advised to avoid boating in Tuttle Creek Cove until further notice.

The safety of the public and the protection of the environment are top priorities.