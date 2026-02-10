Large Crowd Gathers For Storm Fury

A crowd of about 100 people experienced a real storm fury on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University Tuesday evening. National Weather Service Meteorologist Chris Jakub was in town to kick off the 2026 “Storm Fury on the Plains” spring severe weather safety and spotter class series.

Jakub tells KSAL News this year’s presentation is little more interactive. He spent the first half of the 90 minute session reviewing the 2025 severe weather season in Kansas and Saline County, discussing a little about the science behind severe weather, and teaching what to look for and how to identify elements associated with severe weather.

The second half of the presentation was much more interactive, and with audience participation Jakub showed examples of what to do, and not to do, when in a severe weather situation.

Saline County Emergency Management Director Michelle Weiss organized the event. She tells KSAL News it’s an important tool in helping to keep the community safe.

This past year was an active one across Saline County for severe weather. There was only one confirmed tornado, but there were double the normal number of severe thunderstorm warnings, with over 30. There was 95 mph damaging straight-line wind, and there was baseball sized hail, the largest in Saline County since 1950.

The goal of the “Storm Fury on the Plains” presentations is to give the public practical knowledge they can use when severe weather threatens, helping people make informed decisions, and respond appropriately when conditions turn dangerous.

The presentation in Salina Tuesday night was the first of 25 which are planned across the area. Anyone interested in learning more about severe thunderstorms, their hazards, and severe weather safety is welcome to attend any of the presentations, which are free and no registrations is required.

