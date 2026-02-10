Large Crowd Gathers For Storm Fury

By Todd Pittenger February 10, 2026

A crowd of  about 100 people experienced a real storm fury on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University Tuesday evening.  National Weather Service Meteorologist Chris Jakub was in town to kick off the 2026 “Storm Fury on the Plains” spring severe weather safety and spotter class series.

Jakub tells KSAL News this year’s presentation is little more interactive. He spent the first half of the 90 minute session reviewing the 2025 severe weather season in Kansas and Saline County, discussing a little about the science behind severe weather, and teaching what to look for and how to identify elements associated with severe weather.

 

The second half of the presentation was much more interactive, and with audience participation Jakub showed examples of what to do, and not to do, when in a severe weather situation.

Saline County Emergency Management Director Michelle Weiss organized the event. She tells KSAL News it’s an important tool in helping to keep the community safe.

 

This past year was an active one across Saline County for severe weather.  There was only one confirmed tornado, but there were double the normal number of severe thunderstorm warnings, with over 30. There was 95 mph damaging straight-line wind, and there was baseball sized hail, the largest in Saline County since 1950.

The goal of the “Storm Fury on the Plains” presentations is to give the public practical knowledge they can use when severe weather threatens, helping people make informed decisions, and respond appropriately when conditions turn dangerous.

The presentation in Salina Tuesday night was the first of 25 which are planned across the area.  Anyone interested in learning more about severe thunderstorms, their hazards, and severe weather safety is welcome to attend any of the presentations, which are free and no registrations is required.

February 10th Tuesday 6:30pm Saline County Salina Kansas Wesleyan – Peter Science Hall Room 201
February 11th Wednesday 6:30pm Harper County Anthony  Chaparral Junior/Senior High School
February 12th Thursday 6:30pm Harvey County Newton USD373 McKinley Administrative Center
February 17th Tuesday 6:30pm Ellsworth County Ellsworth High School Performing Arts Center
February 18th Wednesday 6:30pm Neosho County Chanute Chanute Memorial Auditorium
February 19th Thursday 6:30pm Lincoln County Lincoln Lincoln County Courthouse
February 23rd Monday 6:30pm Reno County Hutchinson Hutchinson Command & Fire Training Center
February 24th Tuesday 6:30pm Rice County Lyons

Celebration Centre
February 25th Wednesday 6:30pm Sumner County Wellington

Wellington High School Auditorium
February 25th Wednesday 6:30pm Sedgwick County Maize Maize Performing Arts & Aquatic Center
February 26th Thursday 6:30pm McPherson County McPherson  Opera House
March 2nd Monday 6:30pm Woodson County TBD

TBD
March 4th Wednesday 6:30pm Barton County Great Bend Crest Theatre
March 5th Thursday 6:30pm Elk County Howard Cox Building 
March 9th Monday 6:30pm Labette County Parsons Municipal Building
March 10th Tuesday 6:30pm Russell County Russell Dream Theater
March 11th Wednesday 6:30pm Chase County Cottonwood Falls Community Center in Swope Park
March 12th Thursday 6:30pm Butler County Augusta Point Events Center
March 16th Monday 6:30pm Greenwood County Eureka Eureka High School Auditorium
March 17th Tuesday 6:30pm Wilson County Fredonia Old Iron Club
March 18th Wednesday 6:30pm Kingman County Kingman Kingman Activity Center
March 19th  Thursday 6:30pm Marion County Hillsboro Tabor College – Shari Flaming Center
March 23rd Monday 6:30pm Allen County Iola Creitz Recital Hall – Bowlus Basement 
March 24th Tuesday 6:30pm Cowley County Winfield Cowley Cinema 8
March 26th Thursday 6:30pm Montgomery County Independence Memorial Hall