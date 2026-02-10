Large Crowd Gathers For Storm Fury

A crowd of about 100 people experienced a real storm fury on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University Tuesday evening. National Weather Service Meteorologist Chris Jakub was in town to kick off the 2026 “Storm Fury on the Plains” spring severe weather safety and spotter class series.
Jakub tells KSAL News this year’s presentation is little more interactive. He spent the first half of the 90 minute session reviewing the 2025 severe weather season in Kansas and Saline County, discussing a little about the science behind severe weather, and teaching what to look for and how to identify elements associated with severe weather.
The second half of the presentation was much more interactive, and with audience participation Jakub showed examples of what to do, and not to do, when in a severe weather situation.
Saline County Emergency Management Director Michelle Weiss organized the event. She tells KSAL News it’s an important tool in helping to keep the community safe.
This past year was an active one across Saline County for severe weather. There was only one confirmed tornado, but there were double the normal number of severe thunderstorm warnings, with over 30. There was 95 mph damaging straight-line wind, and there was baseball sized hail, the largest in Saline County since 1950.
The goal of the “Storm Fury on the Plains” presentations is to give the public practical knowledge they can use when severe weather threatens, helping people make informed decisions, and respond appropriately when conditions turn dangerous.
The presentation in Salina Tuesday night was the first of 25 which are planned across the area. Anyone interested in learning more about severe thunderstorms, their hazards, and severe weather safety is welcome to attend any of the presentations, which are free and no registrations is required.
_ _ _
|February 10th
|Tuesday
|6:30pm
|Saline County
|Salina
|Kansas Wesleyan – Peter Science Hall Room 201
|February 11th
|Wednesday
|6:30pm
|Harper County
|Anthony
|Chaparral Junior/Senior High School
|February 12th
|Thursday
|6:30pm
|Harvey County
|Newton
|USD373 McKinley Administrative Center
|February 17th
|Tuesday
|6:30pm
|Ellsworth County
|Ellsworth
|High School Performing Arts Center
|February 18th
|Wednesday
|6:30pm
|Neosho County
|Chanute
|Chanute Memorial Auditorium
|February 19th
|Thursday
|6:30pm
|Lincoln County
|Lincoln
|Lincoln County Courthouse
|February 23rd
|Monday
|6:30pm
|Reno County
|Hutchinson
|Hutchinson Command & Fire Training Center
|February 24th
|Tuesday
|6:30pm
|Rice County
|Lyons
|
Celebration Centre
|February 25th
|Wednesday
|6:30pm
|Sumner County
|Wellington
|
Wellington High School Auditorium
|February 25th
|Wednesday
|6:30pm
|Sedgwick County
|Maize
|Maize Performing Arts & Aquatic Center
|February 26th
|Thursday
|6:30pm
|McPherson County
|McPherson
|Opera House
|March 2nd
|Monday
|6:30pm
|Woodson County
|TBD
|
TBD
|March 4th
|Wednesday
|6:30pm
|Barton County
|Great Bend
|Crest Theatre
|March 5th
|Thursday
|6:30pm
|Elk County
|Howard
|Cox Building
|March 9th
|Monday
|6:30pm
|Labette County
|Parsons
|Municipal Building
|March 10th
|Tuesday
|6:30pm
|Russell County
|Russell
|Dream Theater
|March 11th
|Wednesday
|6:30pm
|Chase County
|Cottonwood Falls
|Community Center in Swope Park
|March 12th
|Thursday
|6:30pm
|Butler County
|Augusta
|Point Events Center
|March 16th
|Monday
|6:30pm
|Greenwood County
|Eureka
|Eureka High School Auditorium
|March 17th
|Tuesday
|6:30pm
|Wilson County
|Fredonia
|Old Iron Club
|March 18th
|Wednesday
|6:30pm
|Kingman County
|Kingman
|Kingman Activity Center
|March 19th
|Thursday
|6:30pm
|Marion County
|Hillsboro
|Tabor College – Shari Flaming Center
|March 23rd
|Monday
|6:30pm
|Allen County
|Iola
|Creitz Recital Hall – Bowlus Basement
|March 24th
|Tuesday
|6:30pm
|Cowley County
|Winfield
|Cowley Cinema 8
|March 26th
|Thursday
|6:30pm
|Montgomery County
|Independence
|Memorial Hall