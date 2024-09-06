Landowner Conference Adds More Breakout Sessions

The inaugural Kansas Landowner Conference took place in 2023, helping landowners removed from agriculture learn more about managing their properties and developing relationships with tenants.

This year, K-State Research and Extension farm economist Robin Reid said event coordinators added a day to the conference due to positive feedback from past attendees.

“We had a great turnout at the first conference,” she said. “Previously, it was all in one day. We have found since then that there are many issues that landowners want to learn more about, so we expanded it to two days, giving participants more availability to desired information.”

The conference is set for Oct. 10-11 at the K-State Alumni Center in Manhattan, Kansas.

“We know that this is smack dab in the middle of harvest for some people,” said Ashlee Westerhold, K-State director of the Office of Farm and Ranch Transition. “However, our target audience are those who own Kansas land but are not operating the land themselves.”

Reid added: “A demographic that we really want to experience this conference are those who did not necessarily grow up on the farm or those who inherited a farm and do not know where to start on how to handle being a landowner and working with a tenant.”

Due to the recent downturn in the farm economy, Reid said this year’s event will include more breakout sessions around topics that will “impact every Kansas landowner’s bottom line.”

“For crop-share landlords that do their grain marketing, we have an awesome session on how to put together a marketing plan, navigate crop insurance and select government support programs,” she said.

“Some of the other sessions revolve around components of a well-written lease, leasing rates and how to effectively negotiate with tenants.”

Additional breakout sessions happening during the 2024 Kansas Landowner Conference on Oct. 10 include:

Wind and Solar Leases, with Kansas Farm Bureau’s Wendee Grady – 1:30 p.m.

Climate and Carbon Credits, with K-State’s Micah Cameron-Harp – 1:30 p.m.

Hunting leases, with K-State wildlife specialist Drew Ricketts – 2:30 p.m.

Charitable Strategies in Agriculture, with K-State Foundation senior director of gift planning Darci Cain – 2:30 p.m.

Reid said landowners on the fence about participating should strongly consider it because industry experts will be presenting on the topics they receive the most questions about.

“The agricultural economics department gets information requests all the time about things like ‘What is the going rate for pasture rental in my area?’, ‘What are the legal implications of renting?’ and ‘What should I have in a written lease?’” she said.

“Our attendees will be able to answer those questions after the conference, feel comfortable with that information and know the people to contact if they want to learn more,” Westerhold said.

Currently, the early-bird cost of attendance is $350 per person, or $650 for two business partners. Westerhold said prices will increase after Sept. 15.

“At the 2024 conference, we are offering a business partner discount rate because we know a lot of our attendees are couples, siblings and parents/children, so having both people there to experience this event is something we wanted to encourage,” she said.

More event information is available online from the K-State Department of Agricultural Economics.