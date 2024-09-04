Lahecka to Lead Salina YMCA

Chris Lehecka can take the interim off his title at the Salina YMCA. He was announced Wednesday as the new president and chief executive officer.

According to the organization, Lehecka, who has served as the Salina Family YMCA’s Associate Executive Director since September 2023, will succeed president and CEO Angie Lassley, who accepted a new role as COO at the YMCA of Greater

Kansas City in July.

In a statement, YMCA board members said they believe Lehecka’s experience in fundraising efforts, commitment to the YMCA’s mission, and his community engagement will help elevate the YMCA’s relevancy and value in the Salina region.

“I believe that the YMCA is getting a young man that can lead the organization into the future. He comes with tremendous drive and a huge heart for the people we serve,” said Pastor Allen Smith, chair of the Salina YMCA’s board of directors. “Chris is one of the up-and-coming stars of our community.”

Lehecka received his undergraduate degree from Kansas State University in Sociology/Criminology and earned a Masters of Professional Studies degree in Organizational Leadership from Fort Hays State University.

Before joining the Salina Family YMCA, Lahecka worked at the Greater Salina Community Foundation, where he engaged with donors and organizations to support community initiatives.

Lehecka also has a diverse background in basketball, including coaching high school and collegiate women’s teams, with experience at Kansas Wesleyan University and Brown Mackie College. He continues to stay involved in the sport by officiating games in the evenings with Kansas State High School Activities Association

Lehecka explains that while growing up, the Wichita YMCA was an important part of his development and values and hopes to continue that trend.

“I am deeply passionate about developing people and teams, and I thrive on helping individuals and groups reach their full potential. At the YMCA, this passion aligns perfectly with our mission to promote a healthy spirit, mind, and body” Lehecka said, “I am truly honored and grateful to be offered the CEO position. The support from our staff, members, and the board inspires me to embrace any challenge and serve to advance our mission of nurturing holistic well-being through Christian values at the YMCA.”

Lahecka is married to Tawni and is the proud father of three children: Skylar (9), Cooper (7), and Sydney (2).

Salina YMCA Photo