Lady Mustangs Score Season-High, Mustangs Snap Losing Streak in League Contest

Photo courtesy of Tanner Colvin

GIRLS FINAL:

SALINA CENTRAL 63

GODDARD 51

Tuesday night gave the Lady Mustangs a chance to snap a three-game losing streak while extending another that dated back to 2018. Central’s girls had won 11 straight games against Goddard and were looking to make it 12 with a league victory.

Once the game was over, they had checked every box. Seven different players scored as Central posted a season-high point total with 63 at Goddard.

The Lady Mustangs played with palpable energy, and it showed in their pace of play. Starting with stops on the defensive end, Central began running in transition to create easy opportunities and got everyone involved on both ends.

After struggling from behind the arc in their last game, the Lady Mustangs shot the lights out on the road. A total of eight 3-pointers were knocked down by Makambri Hastings, Grace Ostmeyer and Brooke Banninger.

Banninger poured in a season-high 14 points and was hunting shots on the perimeter.

“We had a conversation with Brooke about being more aggressive. We need her to shoot the ball.” said head coach Paige Talbott.

Banninger listened, and the team greatly benefited from her productive night.

Hastings finished with 13, Guerrero with 10, Ostmeyer with 9, O’hara with 8 and Abbott with 6.

Central won comfortably and improved to 2-4 on the season and 1-0 in league play after winning a 12th straight meeting with the Lady Lions.

BOYS FINAL:

SALINA CENTRAL 65

GODDARD 51

Having lost four-straight games coming in, the Mustangs were determined to play with intensity from the start. Central embodied its best moments from the season and used a dominant first quarter to build a lead and never look back.

After the first quarter it was 22-8 and after the opening minutes of the second, it ballooned to 31-8.

Central’s forwards were especially active during the run. A combination of Noah Peck, Greyson Jones, Jordan Edwards and Angel McMurray were on the court at all times. The Mustangs out-rebounded the Lions significantly, holding them to one shot on offense and making sure their own team received second chances routinely.

Central even made Goddard pay for staying in a perimeter based zone defense all game. After not making a single 3-pointer on Friday, Central made four. Thomas Payne and Noah Peck each knocked down their first of the season.

Kaeden Nienke continued his stellar sophomore campaign with a 16-point effort. Greyson Jones added 12, McMurray and Kreighbaum had 8, while Edwards and Ostmeyer scored 6 a piece.

With arguably its most complete effort this season, Central snapped a 4-game losing streak and started league play 1-0 with the win. Next up, the first home game of the season will be Friday against Newton.