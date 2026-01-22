Lady Mustangs Roll, Mustangs Survive and Advance After Day 1 of SIT

Picture courtesy of Tanner Colvin

GIRLS FINAL:

SALINA CENTRAL 56

BUHLER 24

The Lady Mustangs used their practice time wisely during the six-day break in between games, and it showed in the opening round of the Salina Invitational Tournament.

In last year’s SIT, Central came away with a 5th place finish and played all their games at home, which unfortunately meant spending the tournament in the consolation bracket. The Lady Mustangs entered Thursday night prepared to play only one game at home all tournament.

Against a Buhler team that struggles offensively, Central wasted no time building its lead. Central led 14-0 after the first quarter and 20-0 at one point in the second.

Head coach Paige Talbott implemented another change to the starting lineup which gave the Lady Mustangs more presence in the paint. Juliett Abbott earned her first start of the season based on her improved play off the bench in recent weeks. She finished with nine points.

At halftime, Salina Central maintained a 28-10 lead, which continued to grow in the second half. Eight of nine players on the varsity roster scored in a game Central dominated from start to finish.

Grace Ostmeyer turned in a phenomenal performance with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Brooke Baninger scored nine, Makambri Hastings and Macy O’Hara scored seven, while Lexie Guerrero scored five. Harper Turpin and Hannah Peckham also scored three points.

With the win, the Lady Mustangs guarantee a better than 5th place finish in this year’s SIT. The turnaround will be quick tomorrow as they play No. 1 seed Wamego at Kansas Wesleyan at 2.

BOYS FINAL:

SALINA CENTRAL 61

DE SOTO 57

Coming off a 3rd place finish in last year’s SIT, the Mustangs desperately want to climb the proverbial medal stand and walk away from this year’s tournament as champs.

Step one was to defeat De Soto. The Wildcats feature similar depth as the Mustangs, diving into their bench without losing production. In addition to having substantial height and length at most positions.

The first quarter was back and forth, with both teams trading baskets throughout. In the second quarter, Central began establishing 6’6 big man Greyson Jones as he scored 14 first half points. Right alongside him was Grant Ostmeyer who had arguably his best offensive half of the season, joining Jones with 14 points.

Coming out of the locker room with a 37-27 lead, the Mustangs experienced another third quarter lull. A similar stretch cost them in their last game against Eisenhower a week prior.

At one point, De Soto managed to take a one point lead, but it was Kaeden Nienke who came alive to stop the bleeding and restore order. Nienke began to get down hill and scored 12 second half points, 18 for the game.

His clutch free throws late propelled Central to hold and win a game that felt even closer than a 4-point margin in the end.

Now a date is set with the Cougars. Central and South will again meet in the SIT but this time, with a berth in the championship game on the line. Tip-off is set for 3:30.