Lady Mustangs’ Rally Falls Short, Mustangs Unable to Close Gap Against Maize

GIRLS FINAL:

MAIZE 64

SALINA CENTRAL 57

More than a week removed from their last game, The Lady Mustangs entered Tuesday night’s road trip to Maize eager to get back into their routine. Meanwhile, the Lady Eagles had won back-to-back games to already surpass their win total from last season.

The opening possessions of the game were filled with turnovers but both offense quickly settled in. Maize leaned on the talents of its freshman phenom Heidi Williams. Williams was aggressive from the tip and showed she would be a problem after her first couple of shots fell.

An injury sidelined Williams for the start of the season, but her recent scoring tear put opponents on notice and Central knew it would have to throw multiple bodies at the Lady Eagles best player. Williams still managed to score 19 of Maize’s 28 first half points.

Senior Lexie Guerrero drew the assignment of defending Williams and while she gave up size, she made up for it with her physicality and quick hands knocking the ball away from her multiple times.

While Guerrero led with her defense in the first half, her second half featured an offensive explosion. Grace Ostmeyer followed her lead. Both players finished with 18 and 17 points respectively, the majority of which came in the second half.

Heidi Williams was quiet in the third quarter, but her senior running mate was not. Lexee Ship saved her best for the third, scoring 15 of her 20 points in that quarter alone.

Williams then switched back into gear and was unstoppable in the fourth quarter. She finished with 37 points.

After trailing by 12 in the fourth, Central rallied to cut it to five but it was too little too late and Maize won its third straight game. The Lady Mustangs are now 8-8.

FULL GAME AUDIO

BOYS FINAL:

MAIZE 71

SALINA CENTRAL 54

Going up against one of the top teams in the state, the Mustangs knew they had their hands full on Tuesday night. Maize is comprised of some of the fastest and most athletic players in Class 6A, making them a tough matchup for anybody.

Salina Central acquitted themselves well in the first quarter, only trailing 17-12 after one.

The Eagles ramped up the pressure in the second quarter and grew the lead behind forcing turnovers and getting their hands on multiple loose balls for second chance opportunities. Late in the second quarter, Central was able to establish Greyson Jones on the block but Maize’s length and size inside made even the entry passes difficult. At halftime, Maize led 40-26.

Central’s most impressive stretch came early in the third quarter, when the Mustangs matched Maize’s intensity on offense and kept the margin in check before the lead eventually grew later in the period.

Effort was not the issue for Central, and coach Chris Fear acknowledged as much postgame.

“Very impressed with them and proud of our guys for the effort we showed,” Fear said after the loss.

Central was led by sophomore Kaeden Nienke with 18 points. Greyson jones also scored 15 and Grant Ostmeyer scored 12.

Maize was led by senior Brayden Myovela who surpassed 1,000 career points with a two-handed dunk in transition late in the fourth. He was celebrated after the game concluded.

The Mustangs are now 8-8 and have a huge league game coming up Friday when Andover comes to town.

FULL GAME AUDIO