Lady Mustangs Drop Third Straight, Mustangs Secure Season Sweep of Andover Central

GIRLS FINAL:

ANDOVER CENTRAL 47

SALINA CENTRAL 36

The Lady Mustangs entered Tuesday night’s game 9-8 overall, coming off back-to-back losses against Maize and Andover. Tuesday’s game was a league play rematch from earlier in the year, when Salina Central defeated Andover Central 43-41 in comeback fashion. Round Two, however, got the best of the Lady Mustangs, as Andover Central finished victorious 47-36 in round two.

Salina Central got off to a good start, as they grabbed an early first quarter lead thanks to the help of Grace Ostmeyer. At the end of the first quarter, it was Salina Central 13 and Andover Central 11. The second quarter was back-and-forth. The Jaguars found some open looks from deep and knocked them down to help build a 24-21 lead heading into the half. The Lady Mustangs were led offensively by Grace Ostmeyer and Lexi Guerrero, while the Jaguars were led offensively by Reese Wilborn and Lainey Tyner.

It was a tough start to the second half for the Lady Mustangs as they struggled to knock down shots, while an explosive offensive attack by Andover Central put them down by double digits. Junior guard Reese Wilborn continued her impressive night by knocking down two big shots from behind the arc in the third quarter. Junior guard Juliah Bolden was also impressive for Andover Central.

Despite a hard-fought fourth quarter by the Lady Mustangs, Andover Central came away with the victory, defeating Salina Central by a final score of 47-36.

BOYS FINAL:

SALINA CENTRAL 68

ANDOVER CENTRAL 60

Salina Central entered Tuesday night’s game against Andover Central at 9-8 coming off a big win against Andover last Friday. Salina Central was victorious earlier this season against the Jaguars and found a similar result on Tuesday, as they defeated Andover Central for a second time this year, this time on the road.

The Mustangs and Jaguars played a very evenly matched first half. Andover Central had some early success with the full court press against the Mustangs, but the Mustangs found some early success in the paint to help keep them in the ballgame. A fiery finish to the first half included a 3-pointer from Grant Ostmeyer at the buzzer to help Salina Central to a 30-23 lead at the half. Salina Central was led by Greyson Jones and Noah Peck in the scoring department, and Andover Central was led by Carter Inslee and Jet Chamberlin.

The Mustangs continued to dominate out of the locker room, as they built their biggest lead of the ballgame at 14 points, midway through the third quarter. Greyson Jones continued to dominate the paint for Salina Central and senior forward Jordan Edwards joined in on the action scoring back-to-back buckets and picking up a block on defense late in the third quarter.

Despite a late comeback effort by Andover Central, the Mustangs were able to knock down shots when they needed to and hit some big free throws in crunch time to come away with the win on the road, 68-60.

Both teams will be back in action on Friday night at Ark City.