Lady Knights Cage Buffaloes

On the road Tuesday night at Republic County, the Sacred Heart Lady Knights used a dominating second quarter 25-point surge, propelling them to a 59-20 win over the Lady Buffs in league play.

After a tight first eight minutes that was tied twice at 2-2 and 5-5, Sacred Heart hit a 2 point shot and a couple of free throws to take a 9-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back.

Lady Knights Senior Evy Mendez opened up the scoring in the 2nd quarter with a 2pt shot, that saw Sacred Heart blow things wide open with a 25-0 run, control the boards and create a rash of turnovers on the Lady Buffs, to take a 34-5 lead to the locker room at intermission.

The Republic County Lady Buffs had no answer for the Lady Knights junior Ellie Woodall, as she would dominate all night on both ends of the floor with 17 points leading all scorers and hauled in 9 rebounds. Seniors Teghan Slagle and Evy Mendez knocked down 8 each, while senior Ella Gotti added 7.

Eleven out of 13 players that saw action scored for the Lady Knights.

The Lady Buffs did not have a player in double figures, however, senior Emily Jensik and junior Nicole Popelka chipped in 6 each to lead the scoring for Republic County, who now drop to 1-3 overall and 0-1 in District play on the season. The Lady Knights improved their record to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in North Central AA District action.

Sacred Heart will be in action again on Friday night as they host Ellsworth in District play