Lady Cougars Comeback Falls Short, Cougars Snap Losing Streak

GIRLS FINAL:

ANDOVER CENTRAL 51

SALINA SOUTH 43

Salina South entered Tuesday night’s game 12-9 overall, coming off a tough loss against a talented Maize South squad. Andover Central came in at 11-9 overall and also came in off a loss against rival Andover. Salina South struggled offensively and dug themselves into a 17-point deficit midway through the 3rd quarter but put up a respectable fight in the final quarter and a half, ultimately falling by a final score of 51-43.

It was a slow start offensively for both teams as both defenses played well. Andover Central led 9-8 at the end of the 1st quarter. Turnovers hurt Salina South early in the second quarter as the zone defense from Andover Central proved to be difficult to beat. The Lady Jaguars found some luck from the First Bank Kansas three-point line in the second half to jump out to an eight-point lead, 23-15 at the break. Salina South was led in scoring in the first half by Paityn Fritz (7) and Juliah Bolden for ACH with 8 points.

It was another slow start offensively in the 3rd quarter for Salina South paired with a hot start offensively by Andover Central, as the Lady Jaguars were able to build their biggest lead of the game (17) behind their best shooter in Reese Wilborn who knocked down multiple big shots.

Salina South was not going to give up easily, an 8-0 run late in the 3rd quarter helped the Lady Cougars close the gap as they trailed 37-29 heading into the final quarter of play. A back-and-forth 4th quarter made for a much closer finish to the game as the Lady Cougars offense continued to come up with some big shots. Ultimately it was Andover Central that was able to make a few more shots down the stretch as they emerged victorious 51-43.

BOYS FINAL:

SALINA SOUTH 65

ANDOVER CENTRAL 59

Salina South entered Tuesday night 13-7 overall and on a three-game skid with losses against Hutchinson, Maize, and Maize South. Andover Central came in at 8-11 overall following a big win against rival Andover last Friday night. A thrilling matchup between two teams that were able to score at will behind the arc made for an exciting game at Salina South High School. It was the Cougars who were able to pull out a close one, winning by a final score of 65-59.

The first half was about as evenly matched as could be, as both teams went shot for shot with each other. Salina South came out of the gate hot, but the Jaguars answered quickly and cut into the deficit to close out the first quarter with Salina South leading 17-11.

The second quarter was back and forth for the full eight minutes, and the First Bank Kansas three-point line was as hot as it’s been all season for both teams. Drew Bontrager for ACH knocked down three deep balls in the first half in route to a 16-point first half for the Jaguars. For Salina South it was Swayer Walker, Easton Wilcox, and Kyler Webb all knocking down three pointers in the 2nd quarter for the Cougars. At the end of the first half, it was a 33-30 lead for the Jaguars.

The second half was another competitive half of basketball from both teams, but this time it was the defense stepping up and coming up with some big stops. Salina South was able to catch fire towards the end of the third quarter capped off by a 3-pointer from Sawyer Walker just before the buzzer to give the Cougars a 45-41 lead going into the final quarter.

The Cougars, who have been in a lot of close games this season, were able to prevail in the 4th quarter, led by Gavin Devoe and Kobie Henley, who both had a tremendous 2nd half. Sawyer Walker iced the game late with two big free throws, and Salina South came out victorious 65-59.

Gavin Devoe finished the game with 22 points, 16 in the 2nd half for Salina South, while his teammate Kobie Henley finished with 17 points and 12 in the second half.

Both teams will be back in action Friday night at home for Senior Night against Valley Center.