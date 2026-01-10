Lady Cougars Close Out Hutchinson Late, Cougars Overcome Slow Start to Complete Sweep

Picture courtesy of Tanner Colvin

GIRLS FINAL:

SALINA SOUTH 42

HUTCHINSON 40

Heading into Friday night’s matchup with Hutchinson, the Lady Cougars understood they were in for a low-scoring, slowly paced ball game that favored the more patient team.

After taking an early lead, South trailed for most of the first half but only saw themselves down 19-17 while not playing its best. However, the type of game they expected to play was developing.

South scored 9 of its 17 first half points from beyond the arch as they got quality looks against Hutchinson’s zone defense. Before doing most her work inside, senior Paityn Fritz got it going with the first three, but it was sophomore Kyla Hamel knocking down back-to-back 3-pointers as she stepped up to lead with the Lady Cougars with eight first half points.

After three quarters, the Hutchinson lead had grown but only to 26-21.

The offense then fully kicked into gear for the final eight minutes, as South faced a nine point deficit halfway through the fourth quarter and was able to deliver when urgency was highest.

Fritz faced a surprising amount of single coverage in the post and took advantage with baskets and/or free throws.

Senior guard Brooklyn Jordan also made an adjustment in her approach after being held to just two points through three quarters. Jordan began attacking the rim at will and made several impressive moves to hoop for timely baskets.

But no basket was more timely than senior Brylee Moss spotting up on the left wing and knocking down the go-ahead 3-pointer off a pass out of the post by Paityn Fritz. Moss had not scored in the game, and ultimately made the biggest shot in it. Her three put South up 40-38 with 50 seconds remaining and the Lady Cougars hung on.

BOYS FINAL:

SALINA SOUTH 53

HUTCHINSON 48

Coming off an emotional and thrilling overtime victory on Tuesday, Salina South came out slow on Friday and needed an inspired second half to come back and defeat Hutchinson.

The first half was riddled with turnovers and missed shots that the Cougars usually count on finishing. They certainly did not look like the team we’ve been accustom to seeing through the first nine games of the season.

Despite playing one of their worst halves of the season, the Cougars only trailed 25-18 at halftime.

After a longer than usual halftime break due to on-court events inside the activities center, the Cougars were able to compose themselves and lock in for the second half. After the game, head coach Jason Hooper added that he felt the extended halftime actually affected Hutchinson more due to them having momentum from the first half.

Out of the locker room, the Cougars looked like themselves again. In the third quarter they were the ones stealing the ball and they were the ones knocking down open 3-pointers.

Senior guard Easton Wilcox turned in a career-high night in the second half alone. Wilcox exploded for 17 second half points including four made 3-pointers.

Senior forward Gavin DeVoe was again, a formidable inside presence for South as he finished with 14 points and double-digit rebounds.

South doubled its points scored from the first half in the third quarter alone and held Hutchinson to just five in the frame, leading 36-30.

Hutchinson stuck around in the fourth but once South had the lead, they never looked back. With the win, the Cougars have now won more games than they did all of last season.

Next up Salina South heads to Maize on Tuesday.