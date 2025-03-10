Lady A Coming to Salina

Country stars Lady A are coming to Salina. The popular trio are coming to the Stiefel Theatre early this summer.

According to the venue, built around rich vocal harmony, vivid emotional writing and a smooth fusion of country, rock and pop, Lady A have long been a model of mainstream success. The group has become one of the 21st century’s premier vocal groups, blending deeply felt emotions with classic Country sounds.

As a Country-radio staple, the trio has amassed record-breaking success ushering in 10 No. One hits with more than 18 million album units and 34 million tracks sold and nearly 5 billion digital streams. Known for their 11X PLATINUM hit “Need You Now” which is the highest certified song by a Country group, they have earned ACM and CMA “Vocal Group of the Year” trophies three years in a row and countless other honors including seven GRAMMY awards, Billboard B Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards and a Tony Award nod.

Lady A is coming to the Stiefel on Thursday, June 19th. Tickets go on sale this Friday.