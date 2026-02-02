Ladies Night at the Y

The Salina Family YMCA is inviting women in the community to enjoy an evening of fun and fitness this week. This Friday night is Ladies Night.

This special event will include dinner, a variety of group exercise classes, and plenty of prizes, making it a perfect night to unwind, try something new, and spend time with friends. Whether participants are longtime YMCA members or never been to the Y at all, Ladies Night offers a welcoming and energetic atmosphere designed to celebrate community and wellness.

“Our goal is to create a fun, encouraging space where women can move, laugh, and connect,” said Stacy Serrault, Group Exercise Coordinator at the Salina Family YMCA. “It’s a great way to experience the Y and enjoy a night that’s all about feeling good.”

Ladies Night is this Friday, February 6th, from 5:00–8:30 PM. The cost to attend is $10 for YMCA members and $20 for non-members. Space is limited, so register now.

More information and registration details can be found at salinaymca.org/events/ladies-night.