KWU’s Randalle, Main Earn KCAC Weekly Awards

WICHITA, Kan. – Isaiah Randalle of Kansas Wesleyan University, Jason Weah of Friends University, and Aaron Main, also of Kansas Wesleyan, have earned this week’s KCAC Offensive, Defensive, and Special Teams Player of the Week honors, respectively, the conference office announced Monday. The three student-athletes were selected for their performances on Sept. 19 by a vote of conference sports information directors.

Offensive Player of the Week

Isaiah Randalle – Kansas Wesleyan University

6-1 | 200 lbs. | Jr. | QB | Sacramento, Calif.

Opponent: Bethany (Kan.) (0-1)

Score: 59-34 Result: W Site: A

Pass Comp: 21 Pass Attempts: 29 Interceptions: 0 Pass Yards: 392 Pass TDs: 5 Rush Attempts: 6 Rush Yards: 49 Rush TDs: 0 Receptions: 0 Reception Yards: 0 Reception TDs: 0

Randalle had another exceptional night for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes in the 59-34 win over Bethany. Randalle went 21-of-29 passing for 392 yards, tossing five touchdown passes for the Coyotes. He also added six rushes for 49 yards in the game. TIme and time again, he was responsible for making plays that extended KWU drives and allowed the Coyotes to put points on the board. He accounted for 441 of KWU’s 666 yards of total offense in the game.

Defensive Player of the Week

Jason Weah – Friends University

6-0 | 224 lbs. | Jr. | LB | Madison, Wisc.

Opponent: Tabor (Kan.) (0-2)

Score: 17-7 Result: W Site: A

Solo Tackles: 4 Assist Tackles: 0 Tackles for Loss: 1.0 Tackles for Loss Yards: 1 Sacks: 0.0 Interceptions: 0 Pass Break Ups: 1

Weah registered four tackles in last night’s 17-7 victory at Tabor College, but his imprint on the game went far beyond the box score. Weah first stopped Tabor running back Javien Creary in his tracks for a one-yard loss on fourth and one in the opening quarter. He then broke up a fourth and five pass in the fourth quarter to set up the Falcons’ game-clinching drive. The Madison, Wisc. native was a key component of a defensive unit that helped limit Tabor to only 283 total yards. Weah is third on the team with 14 tackles on the season.

Special Teams Player of the Week

Aaron Main – Kansas Wesleyan University

6-0 | 175 lbs. | Jr. | K | Tulsa, Okla.

Opponent: Bethany (Kan.) (0-1)

Score: 59-34 Result: W Site: A



Punts – # of Punts: 0 Total Yards: 0 Long: 0

Punt Returns – # of Returns: 0 Total Yards: 0 Long: 0 # of TDs: 0 Punting StatisticsPunts – # of Punts: 0 Total Yards: 0 Long: 0Punt Returns – # of Returns: 0 Total Yards: 0 Long: 0 # of TDs: 0 Kick Off Statistics

Kick Off – # of Kicks: 5 Total Yards: 296 Long: 65 # of Touchbacks: 2

Kick Off Return – # of Returns: 0 Total Yards: 0 Long: 0 # of TDs Scored: 0 Kick Scoring Statistics

Field Goals – # Attempted: 1 # Made: 1 Long: 27

PAT – # Attempted:8 # Made: 8

Main had a solid debut for the Coyotes in the special teams game. He split time doing kickoffs and on his five kickoffs, he averaged 56.8 yards per kick with a pair of touchbacks. He was also 8-for-8 on PATs, and connected on a 27-yard field goal.