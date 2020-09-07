KWU’s Monson, Hanna Earn KCAC Weekly Awards

KCAC ReleaseSeptember 7, 2020

WICHITA, Kan.— Ayona Tharps of Ottawa University, Emily Monson of Kansas Wesleyan University, and Cortney Hanna, also of Kansas Wesleyan, have earned this week’s KCAC Attacker, Defender and Setter of the Week honors, respectively, the conference office announced Monday. The three student-athletes were selected for their performances from Aug. 31 – Sept. 6 by a vote of conference sports information directors.

 

Attacker of the Week

Ayona Tharps – Ottawa University

5-11 | SR | OH | Collinsville, Ill.

 

Team Record: Week: 1-1 Overall: 1-1

 

Opponent Site
W/L
 Score Games
Played		 Kills ERR TA Asst Digs Rec
Err		 Serves Blocks
Team Opp. Aces ERR S A E
Central Methodist A L 0-3 3 11 6 38 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0
Southwestern N W 3-0 3 17 7 43 1 7 0 0 0 2 2 0
Totals: 6 28 13 81 1 9 0 0 0 2 2 0
Averages: 3.00 4.67 2.17 13.50 0.17 1.50 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.33 0.33 0.00
Attack %: 0.185

 

Tharps finished last weekend with 28 kills, nine digs, and four blocks, helping the Braves to a 1-1 record at the Hampton Inn Classic. She averaged 4.6 kills per set and 14 kills per match.

 

 

Defender of the Week

Emily Monson – Kansas Wesleyan University

5-5 | SO | L | Cheney, Kan.

 

Team Record: Week: 2-2 Overall: 2-2

Opponent Site
W/L
 Score Games
Played		 Kills Asst Digs Pass Serves Blocks
Team Opp. RE TA Ace Err TA S A E
Bethel H W 3-0 3 0 4 13 1 15 4 0 23 0 0 0
College of Saint Mary H L 1-3 4 0 2 44 0 18 0 0 12 0 0 0
Dakota State (S.D.) H L 1-3 4 0 0 18 0 15 0 0 12 0 0 0
Southwestern (Kan.) H W 3-0 3 0 7 14 1 17 0 3 10 0 0 0
Totals: 14 0 13 89 2 65 4 3 57 0 0 0
Averages: 3.50 0.00 0.93 6.36 0.14 4.64 0.29 0.21 4.07 0.00 0.00 0.00
Service %: 0.947
Reception %: 0.969

 

Emily Monson had a superb week on defense for the Coyotes. She picked up right where she left off last year, averaging 6.36 digs per set in four matches. Her best match was 44 digs against College of Saint Mary, which ranks second all-time in KWU history for any match. Her play was a big reason the Coyotes went 2-2 at the tournament, with the losses being close matches.

 

 

Setter of the Week

Cortney Hanna – Kansas Wesleyan University

5-8 | SO | S | Lawrence, Kan.

 

Team Record: Week: 2-2 Overall: 2-2

 

Opponent Site
W/L
 Score Games
Played		 Kills ERR TA Asst Digs Rec
Err		 Serves Blocks
Team Opp. Aces ERR S A E
Bethel H W 3-0 3 0 1 2 21 7 0 1 2 0 0 0
College of Saint Mary H L 1-3 4 2 3 9 32 11 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dakota State (S.D.) H L 1-3 4 0 0 4 19 6 0 1 2 0 1 0
Southwestern (Kan.) H W 3-0 3 0 0 2 19 12 0 4 0 0 0 0
Totals: 14 2 4 17 91 36 0 6 4 0 1 0
Averages: 3.50 0.14 0.29 1.21 6.50 2.57 0.00 0.43 0.29 0.00 0.07 0.00
Attack %: -0.118

 

Running Kansas Wesleyan’s 6-2 offense, Cortney Hanna averaged an impressive 6.5 assists per set on the week, as KWU opened the season 2-2 at its home tournament. She served four aces against Southwestern, helping the Coyotes win in straight sets. She also had 12 digs in the match. For the week, Hanna averaged 2.57 digs per set, which were key for the Coyotes in every match.

