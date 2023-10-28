KWU’s First Director of Graduate Admissions

Kansas Wesleyan University has its first ever Director of Graduate Admissions and Corporate Relations.

According to KWU, Levi Thomas will work in tandem with university leadership to lead recruitment for the university’s MBA program. He began his duties in mid-October.

“We are thrilled to have Levi join the KWU team,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president of advancement and university operations. “He brings a strong pedigree to this role and will work hard to develop connections that will benefit our MBA program. We look forward to having him work alongside Business and Accounting Department chair Dr. Michelle Case, our marketing team and university leadership to make that program the best it can be.”

Thomas comes to KWU from fellow KICA school Southwestern, where he served as the director of admissions and financial aid. He trained new admissions employees in recruitment strategies, worked with departments across campus to foster communication that positively influenced enrollment, and managed marketing and event planning to maximize recruitment opportunities.

“I am deeply honored to accept this position,” said Thomas. “The sincere passion and pride expressed by students, faculty and staff here at KWU is infectious. I am very excited to make new connections and continue strengthening existing relationships to benefit the growth of our MBA program.”

Thomas also previously served as an admission representative at Central Methodist University. He is a 2015 graduate of Central Methodist, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in sports management and was named the department’s outstanding senior. He earned his MBA from Southwestern this past December.

_ _ _

KWU Photo