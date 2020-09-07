KWU Women’s Soccer Prevails 2-1 over Tabor in OT

Viviana Ramirez (SR/Whittier, Calif.) took full advantage of the opportunity she was given in Saturday night’s Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Soccer match against Tabor College. Ramirez would convert a penalty kick in overtime to propel the Coyotes to a 2-1 win in the season opener for both teams.

Tabor was called for a hand ball inside the penalty area as the Coyotes were pressing for a goal in the overtime period. Ramirez stepped up to the spot, sending the ball just inside the left post out of the reach of Tabor’s keeper Kami Quinn.

The victory was the 18th in the last 19 tries for the Coyotes over Tabor (18-0-1) and the third straight win.

Wesleyan had to play from behind most of the match, despite dominating possession of the ball.

Tabor got on the board first in the 21st minute when Dakota Spencer broke free of the Wesleyan defense and fired an initial shot at keeper Daisy Bingham (JR/Huntington Beach, Calif.), but the rebound found the foot of Spencer again who was able to finish just beyond the outstretched foot of a Wesleyan defender trying to defend the open goal.

The Coyotes nearly had early goals off the foot of newcomer Kayla Deaver (JR/Lee’s Summit, Mo.), but Quinn would make outstanding saves on several tries by the Coyotes keeping the board clear.

Deaver nearly tied the match in the 48th minute but hit the post with a shot and a try by Madeline Lopez (SR/Torrance, Calif.) in the 54th would be saved.

Finally in the 71st, the Coyotes broke through. After a foul Lopez had a free kick that was played into the penalty area. Tyler Goodwin (JR/Covina, Calif.) would tap it to Sonja Lopez (JR/Los Angeles, Calif.), who back-heeled in to Crystal Marquez (JR/Lynwood, Calif.) for the goal.

Regulation time ended in a flurry for the Coyotes. Late shots by Marquez nearly found the netting, and then a shot from nearly midfield by Krysta Catone (SR/Chino Hills, Calif.) just glanced off the crossbar forcing overtime.

The Coyotes had another chance by Marquez just miss and then Tabor was called for the hand ball in the box, setting up the game-winning penalty.

Wesleyan dominated the match, outshooting Tabor 21-2 as Deaver and Marquez had six shots each. Tabor’s lone shots came on the goal-scoring play in the first half as the Bluejays settled into defensive mode after taking the lead.

The Coyotes step out of conference play in this 2020 season to take on Hastings on Wednesday at Hastings.