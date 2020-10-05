KWU Women’s Soccer blanks Swedes 2-0 on Senior Day

Senior Day is always special for the seniors who are being honored. Saturday’s Kansas Wesleyan women’s soccer senior day against the Bethany Swedes was doubly special for KWU’s Krysta Catone (SR/Chino Hills, Calif.). She scored both goals for the Coyotes in a 2-0 shutout at the Graves Family Sports Complex.

Catone was happy to be able to put on such a great performance in front of family, who had traveled from California.

“It’s super special to me, because my family got to be out here, and some of my family haven’t seen me play since I left for college,” Catone said. “It was really special for me to play in front of them, and also score in front of them.”

Catone’s first goal came with just 17 seconds left before half time, on a set piece on a corner kick; which is usually a recipe for success for the Coyotes.

Yariellie Galindo (JR/Lynwood, Calif.) sent the kick in from the left and found the head of Catone, who put just enough on it to slide past Bethany keeper Jordan Wells and inside the left post for the goal.

“I honestly didn’t think it was going to go in, because there were so many people in front of me. Somehow it was in God’s hands and it went through,” Catone said.

Catone’s second came on a penalty in the 73rd minute after Bethany was called for a hand ball in the penalty area. Catone stepped up to the spot and shot, scoring beyond a diving Wells for the goal.

“It was absolutely accelerating. I missed my last PK back in California, so the pressure was on,” Catone said. “I just trusted myself and put it where I always put it.”

“She’s our captain, she’s our leader, she’s the head of everything. She’s very mature, very smart, an excellent player, (and) she’s the full package,” Wesleyan coach Henrik Sohn said of Catone. “We’re going to miss her a lot, but we’re going to embrace it as long as we have her. Very happy for her on senior night having a showing like that. Stepping up to the PK always takes guts.”

Saturday’s match was the first for the Coyotes in 24 days, having last played on September 9 at Hastings. It didn’t appear that much rust had settled on the Coyotes during the long layoff. The Coyotes were definitely ready to face another team.

“I think putting into consideration, we played excellent. We need to utilize our chances a little more, but I think we dominated the game and were in control (and I’m) really proud of them,” Sohn said. “I think they showed really well tonight, especially given that we (had) almost a month off. They were in a rhythm and I’m really proud of them. They did fantastic.”

The Coyotes outshot Bethany 14-4 in the match led by four from Kayla Deaver (JR/Lee’s Summit, Mo.). Viviana Ramirez (SR/Whittier, Calif.) and Crystal Marquez (JR/Lynwood, Calif.) had three each. Daisy Bingham (JR/Huntington Beach, Calif.) had two saves for the Coyotes to preserve the clean sheet.

Wesleyan is back in action on Saturday, hosting the Bethel Threshers at 5 p.m. at the Graves Family Sports Complex.