KWU Women’s Golf wins Virginia McCoy Invitational for fifth straight win

KWU Athletics ReleaseOctober 21, 2020

KANSAS CITY – Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Golf finished its phenomenal fall season on Tuesday as the Coyotes won the Park University Virginia McCoy Invitational held at Tiffany Greens Golf Club.

It was the fifth straight women for the Coyotes, who finished with a team score of 667, for a 25-shot win over NCAA Division II William Jewell in the final standings.

Wesleyan improved 35 shots over its first-round score of 351 in Tuesday’s second round, finishing with a 316, and finished 19 shots better than both William Jewell and Rockhurst, who shot 335 in the second round.

Aidan Richmond led the Coyote finishers with a 161, shooting a 5-over 77 in the second round to finish in second place in the tournament. Hannah Hart finished fourth overall with a 165 (86-79), Kristen Sayyalinh was fifth with a 167 (87-80), and Mikaela Johnson was 11th with a 174 (94-80).

Corey Mein placed 22nd as an individual with a 185 (92-93) and Thalia Ramirez was 32nd also as an individual with a 203 (101-102).

Katie Vausbinder from William Jewell was the individual champion with a 159.

William Jewell was second in the team standings with a 692, followed by Rockhurst (697), Truman State (709), Park (714), and Metropolitan CC (766).

