KWU Women’s Golf wins KCAC Match Play for third straight win

DODGE CITY â€“Â Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Golf won its third consecutive tournament of the fall season, as the Coyotes captured the KCAC Match Play Championship held on Monday and Tuesday at Mariah Hills Golf Course.

The Coyotes cruised to a 4.5 to 0.5 win over Southwestern in the finals, after Southwestern upset No. 2 seeded Bethany in the semifinal round, which was completed Tuesday morning prior to the finals.

Kristen SayyalinhÂ (SO/Rockford, Ill.) had the biggest win in the final match, winning 10 & 8 over Kylee Woffinden.Â Avery WatkinsÂ (JR/Frisco, Texas) andÂ Hannah HartÂ (FR/Ventura, Calif.) would both win 7 & 6 to seal the win for the Coyotes. The remaining two matches were then called where they stood, asÂ Aidan RichmondÂ (FR/Keller, Texas) would end up a 4-UP winner over Jordyn Lane and the match betweenÂ Corey MeinÂ (SO/Liberal, Kan.) and Lauren Sieh would be halved.

The win in the third straight for the Coyotes this fall, who also picked up wins in the Evangel Tournament two weeks ago, and a big win in last week’s Kansas Wesleyan Fall Invitational.

The Coyotes won over Sterling 3.5 to 1.5 in the semifinal round.

Mikaela JohnsonÂ (SR/Salina, Kan.) won 5 & 4 over Kassidy Brodbeck, Watkins won 6 & 5 over Amber Donker and Hart won 9 & 7 over Taylor Williams. Sterling would get a point as Madalyn Kleinsmith beatÂ Thalia RamirezÂ (FR/Leawood, Kan.) 3-UP. Richmond and Kaylea Hein would end in a draw.

The biggest challenge in the Championship would come in the first round as KWU faced Tabor, winning 3-2.

Richmond would win 7 & 6 over Jessica Li, Hart would win 6 & 5 over Jessica Salazar, and Sayyalinh would win 5 & 3 over Makayla Rowan to earn points for the Coyotes. Bailee Bastin would beat Mein 5 & 3 and Jessica Simants would win 5 & 4 over Johnson to earn York’s points.

The Wesleyan women will get a week off before returning to close out the fall portion of the schedule on October 19 and 20 at the Park University Virginia McCoy Invitational at The Deuce at the National Golf Club of Kansas City.