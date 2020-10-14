KWU Women’s Golf wins fourth straight tournament at Tabor Invitational

NEWTON – The Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Golf team won its fourth straight tournament as the Coyotes cruised to a 25-shot victory at the Tabor Fall Invitational held on Monday and Tuesday at Sand Creek Station.

It was another wire-to-wire win for the Coyotes, who led after the first round of the tournament. KWU has led for five consecutive stroke play rounds – Evangel, both rounds of the KWU Invitational, and both rounds of the Tabor Invitational. The Coyotes also won the KCAC Match Play event held last week at Mariah Hills in Dodge City.

The Coyotes finished with a score of 661 (325-336), ahead of second place Dodge City CC with a 686.

Five Coyotes earned spots in the Top-5 of the tournament, led by individual player Avery Watkins (JR/Frisco, Texas) who finished in second with a 157 (81-76). Kristen Sayyalinh (SO/Rockford, Ill.) was the top team finisher for the Coyotes with a 160 (81-79) finishing in third place.

Aidan Richmond (FR/Keller, Texas) was fourth with a 165 (79-86), and Hannah Hart (FR/Ventura, Calif.) (79-89) and Mikaela Johnson (SR/Salina, Kan.) (86-82) were part of a 3-way tie for fifth with a 168.

Corey Mein (SO/Liberal, Kan.), also playing as an individual, was eighth with a 169 (78-91), and Thalia Ramirez (FR/Leawood, Kan.) rounded out the Coyote scorers tied for 23rd with a 194 (97-97).

Dodge City was second, followed by Central Christian with a 725, Southwestern with a 744, and Ottawa with an 808. Bethany had a B team playing in the event, but finished with no team score after a player withdrew for the second round.

The Coyotes will conclude the fall portion of the season next week at the Park Virginia McCoy Intercollegiate at The Deuce at The National Golf Club of Kansas City.