Salina, KS

Now: 70 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 92 ° | Lo: 66 °

KWU women’s Cross Country finishes ninth at Larry Young Invitational

KWU Athletics ReleaseSeptember 19, 2021

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Stephanie Martinez (SR/Horizon City, Texas)’s Top 15 finish helped lead Kansas Wesleyan’s women’s cross country team to a ninth place finish at the Larry Young Invitational on Saturday.

Martinez posted a 13th place finish in the 5K race with a time of 19:51.39 to lead the way for the Coyotes among the field of 129 finishers and 17 scoring teams at the event.

Tabetha Deines (SR/Salina, Kan.) finished 31st with a time of 20:29. 83, Daniella Gaona (SO/Clifton, Texas) was 66th with a time of 21:54, Christina Tripp (SO/Dayton, Idaho) was 69th with a time of 22:02.82, Regan Rhodes (JR/Mullinville, Kan.) was 74th with a time of 22:26.10, Hannah Ent (FR/Holton, Kan.) was 83rd with a time of 22:58.29, Kylie Mouser (FR/Wichita, Kan.) was 101st with a time of 24:30.18, and Savannah Pilsner (FR/Columbus, Texas) was 105th with a time of 25:02.01 to round out the Coyote finishers.

KWU was 30 points better than Webster (Mo.) in the final standings as the Coyotes scored 252 points.

Host Columbia (Mo.) was the team champion with a score of 69 points, followed by Lindenwood with 82 and William Woods with 91.

Najwa Chouati from Lindenwood was the individual champion with a time of 18:11, securing a 12 second win over teammate Rachael Morrison.

Up next for the Coyotes will be the Fort Hays State Tiger Open on October 9 at Sand Plum Nature Trail in Victoria, Kan.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

KWU Men’s Soccer falls to No. 4 Oklahom...

September 19, 2021 12:38 am

Wesleyan women’s Soccer falls to No. 11...

 12:37 am

Wesleyan volleyball falls in four sets to Ott...

 12:37 am

KWU men’s Cross Country finishes 12th a...

 12:35 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

K-State Dominates Fourth Quarter in...

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Will Howard accounted for three touchdowns and sophomore running back Deuce Va...

September 19, 2021 Comments

Jayhawks Drop Home Contest to Bears

Sports News

September 19, 2021

Bubic sharp, gets edge against Mari...

Sports News

September 19, 2021

KWU Men’s Soccer falls to No....

Sports News

September 19, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Community Flu Shot Clinic...
September 18, 2021Comments
3 New COVID Deaths, 63 Ne...
September 17, 2021Comments
Feds Say Nearly 500 Afgha...
September 17, 2021Comments
Disturbance Leads to Two ...
September 17, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices