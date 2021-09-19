KWU women’s Cross Country finishes ninth at Larry Young Invitational

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Stephanie Martinez (SR/Horizon City, Texas)’s Top 15 finish helped lead Kansas Wesleyan’s women’s cross country team to a ninth place finish at the Larry Young Invitational on Saturday.

Martinez posted a 13th place finish in the 5K race with a time of 19:51.39 to lead the way for the Coyotes among the field of 129 finishers and 17 scoring teams at the event.

Tabetha Deines (SR/Salina, Kan.) finished 31st with a time of 20:29. 83, Daniella Gaona (SO/Clifton, Texas) was 66th with a time of 21:54, Christina Tripp (SO/Dayton, Idaho) was 69th with a time of 22:02.82, Regan Rhodes (JR/Mullinville, Kan.) was 74th with a time of 22:26.10, Hannah Ent (FR/Holton, Kan.) was 83rd with a time of 22:58.29, Kylie Mouser (FR/Wichita, Kan.) was 101st with a time of 24:30.18, and Savannah Pilsner (FR/Columbus, Texas) was 105th with a time of 25:02.01 to round out the Coyote finishers.

KWU was 30 points better than Webster (Mo.) in the final standings as the Coyotes scored 252 points.

Host Columbia (Mo.) was the team champion with a score of 69 points, followed by Lindenwood with 82 and William Woods with 91.

Najwa Chouati from Lindenwood was the individual champion with a time of 18:11, securing a 12 second win over teammate Rachael Morrison.

Up next for the Coyotes will be the Fort Hays State Tiger Open on October 9 at Sand Plum Nature Trail in Victoria, Kan.