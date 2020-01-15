KWU Women’s Basketball ranked No. 24 in latest poll

Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Basketball returns to the NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Top 25 Coaches Poll for the first time since February 2019 as the Coyotes are ranked No. 24 in the third edition of the 2019-2020 polls released on Wednesday by the NAIA National Office.

KWU had been receiving votes in previous polls, but found its way into the Top 25 for the first 2020 poll.

The Coyotes are 14-4 overall and are 10-2 after completing the first trip through the KCAC schedule. KWU has won 10 straight conference games and 10 of its last 11 contests overall.

The Coyotes are back in action on Saturday heading to No. 19 ranked Sterling.

FROM THE NAIA:

Southeastern (Fla.) moves up one spot and into No. 1 this week in the latest edition of the 2019-2020 NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll.

Top 25 Highlights

The No. 1 Fire had six wins since the last ratings period including a 20-point win over previous No. 1 Concordia.

With a 16-2 overall record, Southeastern is averaging over 95 points per game this season.

Hastings (Neb.) moved up two spots to No. 2 after defeating then-No. 10 Saint Xavier (Ill.), then-No. 1 Concordia (Neb.) and then-RV Jamestown. The Broncos are 10-0 in conference and 18-0 overall.

Northwest Christian (Ore.) and Kansas Wesleyan both join the poll this week.

Taylor (Ind.) has an undefeated record of 18-0 beating then-No. 5 Marian (Ind.) and then-No. 13 St. Francis (Ind.). The Trojans joined the top five this week.

Morningside (Iowa) holds record for most No. 1 rankings of all-time with 39. Indiana Wesleyan is second with 34.

Morningside also holds the record for longest consecutively ranked active school with 182 straight polls. Saint Xavier (Ill.) is second on the list with 167, which includes its time in DI Women’s Basketball.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

2019-20 NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll 3 (Jan. 15)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1ST PLACE VOTES] RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 2 Southeastern (Fla.) [11] 16-2 312 2 4 Hastings (Neb.) [1] 18-0 302 3 1 Concordia (Neb.) 15-2 292 4 5 Marian (Ind.) 16-2 282 5 9 Taylor (Ind.) 18-0 267 6 3 College of the Ozarks (Mo.) 14-3 264 7 7 Morningside (Iowa) 15-4 251 8 8 St. Francis (Ill.) 16-3 242 9 6 Dordt (Iowa) 16-3 233 10 10 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 16-3 219 11 13 Saint Francis (Ind.) 13-4 216 12 14 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 13-5 195 13 11 Indiana Tech 14-4 188 14 19 Siena Heights (Mich.) 17-1 176 15 15 Antelope Valley (Calif.) 12-3 162 16 21 Mayville State (N.D.) 14-2 160 17 12 Northwestern (Iowa) 11-5 144 18 17 Bryan (Tenn.) 16-1 142 19 16 Sterling (Kan.) 13-5 139 20 24 Indiana South Bend (Ind.) 18-1 129 21 22 Huntington (Ind.) 15-3 123 22 NR Northwest Christian (Ore.) 12-3 103 23 23 Reinhardt (Ga.) 14-2 76 24 NR Kansas Wesleyan 14-4 66 25 20 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 13-6 64

Dropped Out: Eastern Oregon and Lawrence Tech (Mich.)

Receiving Votes: Mount Vernon Nazarene 53, WVU Tech 38, Oregon Tech 32, Indiana Wesleyan 24, Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 23, Bethany (Kan.) 17, Jamestown (N.D.) 14, Johnson & Wales (Fla.) 12, Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 12, Corban (Ore.) 4