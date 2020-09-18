Salina, KS

Now: 66 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 78 ° | Lo: 54 °

KWU Volleyball Matches POSTPONED

KWU Athletics ReleaseSeptember 18, 2020

SALINA – Kansas Wesleyan University reported on Thursday that a volleyball player has tested positive for COVID-19. KWU has placed a number of student-athletes under quarantine due to close contact with the positive case.

Due to the quarantine, KWU’s participation in its conference-opening triangular on September 26 at Ottawa, with Ottawa and Bethany, has been postponed.

“We appreciate the support of our fan base during this uncertain time,” said Steve Wilson, KWU Director of Athletics. “We look forward to getting the volleyball team back on the court as soon as it is entirely safe to do so.”

More information regarding the rescheduling of postponed dates will be released at a later date.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

KWU Football vs Ottawa on 9/26 POSTPONED

September 17, 2020 8:56 am

Kansas Wesleyan vs Bethany Volleyball match p...

September 16, 2020 10:10 am

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 9/14

September 15, 2020 8:54 am

KWU’s Monson Earns KCAC Defender of Week

September 14, 2020 10:35 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

KWU Volleyball Matches POSTPONED

SALINA – Kansas Wesleyan University reported on Thursday that a volleyball player has tested posi...

September 18, 2020 Comments

Multiple Adjustments Approved for K...

Sports News

September 18, 2020

Man transported to hospital in coll...

Kansas News

September 18, 2020

Man Produces Blade in Confrontation...

Top News

September 18, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Man transported to hospit...
September 18, 2020Comments
Suspected Thieves Caught ...
September 18, 2020Comments
3 Warnings, 9 Watches For...
September 18, 2020Comments
Eisenhower Memorial Opens...
September 18, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH