KWU Volleyball Matches POSTPONED

SALINA – Kansas Wesleyan University reported on Thursday that a volleyball player has tested positive for COVID-19. KWU has placed a number of student-athletes under quarantine due to close contact with the positive case.

Due to the quarantine, KWU’s participation in its conference-opening triangular on September 26 at Ottawa, with Ottawa and Bethany, has been postponed.

“We appreciate the support of our fan base during this uncertain time,” said Steve Wilson, KWU Director of Athletics. “We look forward to getting the volleyball team back on the court as soon as it is entirely safe to do so.”

More information regarding the rescheduling of postponed dates will be released at a later date.